You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq open slightly higher on stimulus bets

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 10:59 PM

AK_usstocks_1612.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on optimism over a bumper coronavirus stimulus package, although weak airline stocks and dismal retail sales data capped gains.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.63 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 3,696.25. The Nasdaq Composite gained 15.98 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 12,611.04 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.93 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 30,191.38.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 10:54 PM
Life & Culture

Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights

[DUBAI] Doha beat Riyadh to clinch the hosting rights for the 2030 Asian Games at the general assembly of the...

Dec 16, 2020 10:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin above US$20,000 for first time

[LONDON] Leading virtual currency bitcoin on Wednesday traded above US$20,000 for the first time following a...

Dec 16, 2020 10:25 PM
Life & Culture

Singapore's hawker culture added to Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage

[SINGAPORE] Hawker culture in Singapore has been officially added to the Unesco Representative List of the...

Dec 16, 2020 10:09 PM
Consumer

Luxury group Kering probed for tax fraud: French prosecutor

[PARIS] Luxury group Kering, which owns Yves Saint Laurent among other top brands, has been under investigation...

Dec 16, 2020 10:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia paves way for 2021 launch of sovereign wealth fund

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's government has issued three regulations enabling it to establish a sovereign wealth fund (SWF...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Dyson shrugs off ill-fated electric car foray with profit rise

Zoom to set up new R&D centre in Singapore, hire 'hundreds'

Cathay Pacific sees H2 loss 'significantly higher' than H1

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for