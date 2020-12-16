US: S&P 500, Nasdaq open slightly higher on stimulus bets

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on optimism over a bumper coronavirus stimulus package, although weak airline stocks and dismal retail sales data capped gains.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.63 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 3,696.25. The Nasdaq Composite gained 15.98 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 12,611.04 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.93 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 30,191.38.

