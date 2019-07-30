You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat from records as markets await Federal Reserve

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 6:13 AM

nz_sp_300731.jpg
The Dow gained, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back from records on Monday ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting, a highlight in a news-jammed week that also includes trade talks.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The Dow gained, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back from records on Monday ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting, a highlight in a news-jammed week that also includes trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 per cent to close the session at 27,221.35.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent to finish at 3,020.96, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slid 0.4 per cent to 8,293.33.

US stocks have been in rally mode since early June when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a more dovish tone on monetary policy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in a decade, but the question of whether the US central bank will have to deliver more stimulus this year remains the subject of intense debate.

"Basically it's the Fed, whether they will cut, by how much and what they say regarding future rate cuts," said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.

Besides the Federal Reserve, other significant events this week include a trove of corporate earnings reports from Apple, Exxon Mobil and others; the resumption of trade talks between the US and China; and the July US jobs report.

Among individual companies, generic drug company Mylan shot up 12.6 per cent after it announced plans to combine with Pfizer's non-patent drug division. Dow-member Pfizer, which lowered some of its full-year financial targets, fell 3.8 per cent.

Large technology companies mostly fell, with Amazon shedding 1.6 per cent, Facebook 1.9 per cent and Netflix 0.9 per cent.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Must Read

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_JACHAN302G67_3848613.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore must 'step up' to global rivalry for talent: Chan Chun Sing

nz_ding liguo_300730.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Regulator raps Delong chairman, advisers over buyout debacle

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly