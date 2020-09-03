You are here

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq slip from record levels as tech-rally cools

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 9:47 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes eased from their highs at the open on Thursday as a rally in tech-focused stocks lost steam and latest data showed elevated levels of jobless claims.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.10 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 3,564.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 194.55 points, or 1.61 per cent, to 11,861.90 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.80 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 29,090.70.

REUTERS

