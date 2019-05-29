You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500 opens at two-month low as trade tensions mount

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 9:50 PM

doc75k8dn9fhs1hbhr0zh_doc73waxicki0oey7ol99g.jpg
The S&P 500 opened at a more than two-month low on Wednesday as China's readiness to escalate its trade war with the United States fueled fears that the dispute could be long drawn and weigh on global growth.
AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 opened at a more than two-month low on Wednesday as China's readiness to escalate its trade war with the United States fueled fears that the dispute could be long drawn and weigh on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116.31 points, or 0.46 per cent, at the open to 25,231.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.14 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,790.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.33 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 7,553.02 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

MAS.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS says it does not manipulate Singapore dollar for export advantage

doc75k4sy902xwedqesh5u_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file74udy212eag1k0skvcz1.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with 7 parties, will pick a suitor by mid-June

lwx_office worker_290519_39.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picks up: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening