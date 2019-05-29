US: S&P 500 opens at two-month low as trade tensions mount

The S&P 500 opened at a more than two-month low on Wednesday as China's readiness to escalate its trade war with the United States fueled fears that the dispute could be long drawn and weigh on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116.31 points, or 0.46 per cent, at the open to 25,231.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.14 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,790.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.33 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 7,553.02 at the opening bell.

REUTERS