US: S&P 500 rises after open as unemployment dips below 10%

[BENGALURU] The S&P 500 rose shortly after the opening bell on Friday after a brutal selloff in the previous session as data showed US unemployment rate dropped more than expected in August.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.46 points or 0.04 per cent at 3,453.60, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.32 points or 0.17 per cent at the open to 28,341.05.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.86 points or 0.54 per cent to 11,396.24 at the opening bell.

REUTERS