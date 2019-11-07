You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end flat amid impatience for concrete trade progress

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 6:03 AM

nz_nyse_071127.jpg
Wall Street stocks were under pressure on Wednesday as investors awaited concrete progress on US-China trade talks while petroleum-linked shares fell with oil prices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were under pressure on Wednesday as investors awaited concrete progress on US-China trade talks while petroleum-linked shares fell with oil prices.

Upbeat comments from US and Chinese officials have lifted US indices to records in recent sessions.

But investors remain uneasy over the lack of tangible headway after the two sides announced a preliminary verbal agreement on trade last month and Washington held off on tariff increases.

Wednesday reports that the United States and China might delay a meeting to formalise the agreement rankled investors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Given that 80 per cent of the rally since September is based on the improvement in trade, it is natural that investors would be a little nervous each time the meeting gets pushed back," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

SEE ALSO

US: Dow edges to another record on trade optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished essentially flat at 27,492.56.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent at 3,076.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.3 per cent at 8,410.63.

Dow members Exxon Mobil and Chevron lost about two per cent and Transocean slumped 4.0 per cent following data which showed a surprisingly large increase in US oil inventories.

HP Inc. surged 6.4 per cent following reports that Xerox is considering acquiring the technology company. Xerox gained 3.6 per cent.

AFP

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 07:10 AM
Life & Culture

James Dean 'cast' in new movie, 64 years after death

[NEW YORK] More than 60 years after his death, movie legend James Dean is set to return to the screen thanks to...

Nov 7, 2019 07:07 AM
Transport

Former UAW leader, GM director charged in bribery probe

[DETROIT] US prosecutors on Wednesday charged a former United Auto Workers official who served on the GM board with...

Nov 7, 2019 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

UAE approves fourth mandate for President Sheikh Khalifa

[DUBAI] The United Arab Emirates' top legislative body on Wednesday approved a fourth term in office for reclusive...

Nov 7, 2019 07:03 AM
Transport

Accidental hijack alarm triggers Amsterdam airport chaos

[THE HAGUE] A pilot accidentally set off a hijack alarm on a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday,...

Nov 7, 2019 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Britain's Johnson launches election campaign on opposition turf

[BIRMINGHAM] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday launched the Conservatives' election campaign in a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly