US: Stocks end flat amid lingering growth doubts

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 6:13 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session little changed amid lingering unease over global growth as Apple dipped after unveiling a new video streaming service.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 per cent to close at 25,516.83.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 per cent to end at 2,798.36, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also lost 0.1 per cent to 7,637.54.

Investor sentiment remained cautious after a series of weak economic reports led to a global rout on Friday, with major US indices losing more than one percent.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond - which is seen as a benchmark of future economic growth - hit its lowest level since December 2017.

US President Donald Trump hailed the long-awaited finding by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that no member or associate of the campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia in its plot to boost Trump in the vote more than two years ago.

The report seems to remove a cloud hanging over Mr Trump's presidency and is expected to largely silence talk of impeachment in the near-term, although other investigations are ongoing.

Apple declined 1.3 per cent after product launches that included a game subscription service and a news service, in addition to the streaming service.

But fellow Dow member Boeing, which has been under pressure amid investigations into two plane crashes in five months, advanced 2.3 per cent.

Biogen gained 1.6 per cent after announcing a new US$5 billion share repurchase plan. Shares of the biotech company plunged last week after it halted clinical trials for a medication once thought to offer promise for treating Alzheimer's disease.

AFP

