You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end mostly up, shrugging off Trump stimulus threat

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 6:02 AM

rk_NYSE_241220.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished mostly higher on Wednesday, shrugging off a batch of mostly weak economic data and comments from President Donald Trump that risked derailing a giant economic relief package.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished mostly higher on Wednesday, shrugging off a batch of mostly weak economic data and comments from President Donald Trump that risked derailing a giant economic relief package.

Consumer confidence fell as incomes and spending declined, and new home sales slumped, according to government and private data.

Meanwhile, the outgoing president sharply criticised the US$900 billion economic relief package and called for stimulus payments to be lifted to US$2,000 from US$600, raising the possibility he could veto the long-debated measure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 per cent to 30,129.83.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.1 per cent to 3,690.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3 per cent to 12,771.11.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Investors looked past the risk the stimulus bill could die and instead focused on the possibility of a richer package.

"If there's any change, it's to make the bill more stimulative," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, adding that after four years of watching Mr Trump, markets are accustomed to "watching what he does not what he says." "Nobody on either side of the aisle wants to go back without delivering something," Mr Hogan said.

Analysts also cited a boost from the announcement that the US reached agreement to purchase an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19.

Large banks were an especially buoyant sector, with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America all winning more than two per cent.

Among individual companies, Merck gained 0.4 per cent after announcing that it had a supply agreement with the US government for initial doses to treat patients with serious Covid-19 symptoms with a new therapeutic.

But electric truck startup Nikola suffered another blow, losing 10.7 per cent after it announced that a joint venture with Republic Services on refuse truck development fell apart. Republic Services fell 0.8 per cent.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 24, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

China looks at cutting inequality in order to boost economy

[BEIJING] The Chinese Communist Party's new pledge to fix the "demand side" of the economy has prompted expectations...

Dec 24, 2020 06:59 AM
Energy & Commodities

Japan to lay out 'green' growth strategy to meet Suga's net-zero emissions goal: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan will lay out on Friday a "green growth strategy" that includes a goal to replace petrol-powered...

Dec 24, 2020 06:56 AM
Banking & Finance

US targets Ripple cryptocurrency creators

[LONDON] The US financial watchdog is chasing the firm behind a major cryptocurrency, accusing it of failing to...

Dec 24, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trump pardons spark outrage

[WASHINGTON] An angry backlash on Wednesday met US President Donald Trump's pardons of corrupt Republican...

Dec 24, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Fauci says US could see return to normal by next summer

[WASHINGTON] If the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines proceeds smoothly, it might be possible to achieve widespread...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium

Adelson's MBS casino paid price for courting China whales

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Swiber Holdings' judicial management extended to Jan 14

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for