You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end strong weak on lackluster note

Sat, Feb 08, 2020 - 6:06 AM

nz_nyse_080235.jpg
Wall Street stocks dropped on Friday, retreating from records, as investors took profits following a strong US jobs report that wrapped up a week of solid economic data.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks dropped on Friday, retreating from records, as investors took profits following a strong US jobs report that wrapped up a week of solid economic data.

All three major indices ended at record levels on Thursday, but stocks finished the week on a lackluster note after spending all of Friday in the red.

"It's been an explosive week and it's not unusual for that to precipitate some profit taking," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Holdings.

Mr Hogan said some investors chose to unload stock ahead of the weekend when there could be negative developments on the coronavirus.

Investors have largely shrugged off the virus in recent days, but continue to monitor developments and recognise it as a drag on growth early in 2020.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks end at records, extending rally as virus fears ease

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 per cent to finish the week at 29,102.51.

The broad-based S&P 500 slid 0.5 per cent to close at 3,327.71, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also shed 0.5 per cent to 9,520.51.

The pullback came after the Labor Department reported the US economy added 225,000 new non-farm jobs last month, far surpassing expectations, although unemployment edged up by a tenth to 3.6 per cent.

Among individual companies, Uber Technologies surged 9.5 per cent as it moved up the target date for becoming profitable to the fourth quarter of 2020, rather than in 2021.

FedEx jumped 4.7 per cent after the company announced plans to bolster its delivery services to meet rising ecommerce demand. FedEx will begin rolling out new services in Greensboro, North Carolina in March and add other markets throughout the remainder of the year.

Ford dropped 1.7 per cent as it promoted Jim Farley to chief operating officer and announced the carmaker's automotive President Joe Hinrichs will retire. Shares have been under pressure following a disappointing 2020 outlook released earlier this week.

AFP

BREAKING

Feb 8, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Army officer who testified at Trump impeachment loses White House job

[WASHINGTON] A US Army officer who testified at the hearings in the House of Representatives which led to the...

Feb 8, 2020 06:59 AM
Life & Culture

Global warming to blame for hottest day in Argentine Antarctica

[BUENOS AIRES] Global warming is to blame for Argentine Antarctica recording its hottest day since readings began,...

Feb 8, 2020 06:56 AM
Life & Culture

Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold

[LONDON] Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have taken part in their first joint public engagement since quitting as...

Feb 8, 2020 06:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Construction costs of Canada pipeline to Pacific soar

[OTTAWA] The cost of constructing a government-owned pipeline to the Pacific coast that would open new overseas...

Feb 8, 2020 06:52 AM
Transport

Renault to halt output at South Korean unit due to China supply disruptions

[PARIS] French carmaker Renault said on Friday its South Korean subsidiary RSM would suspend production at its Busan...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly