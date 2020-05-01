US: Stocks finish strong April on weak note

Wall Street stocks fell on Thursday following another round of poor economic data, bringing a lackluster conclusion to an April rebound that constituted the market's best month in decades.

The S&P 500 shed 0.9 per cent to 2,912.43, but still rose more than 12 per cent overall to post the best monthly performance since 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.2 per cent to 24,345.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.3 per cent at 8,889.55.

AFP