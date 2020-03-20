You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks finish volatile session higher, Dow +1.0%

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 6:03 AM

nz_nyse_200326.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished higher on Thursday following a volatile session as investors weighed massive government stimulus measures against some of the first data pointing to the sharp US economic slowdown.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished higher on Thursday following a volatile session as investors weighed massive government stimulus measures against some of the first data pointing to the sharp US economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.0 per cent to 20,087.40, after swinging more than 1,200 points during the day.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 per cent to 2,409.40, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.3 per cent to 7,150.58, as large technology companies led the market.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 20, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of England cuts rates to near zero, ramps up bond-buying

[LONDON] The Bank of England cut interest rates to 0.1 per cent on Thursday, its second emergency rate cut in just...

Mar 20, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Millions could die if virus allowed to spread unchecked: UN chief

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Millions of people could die from the new coronavirus, particularly in poor...

Mar 20, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

UK 'can turn tide' of coronavirus in 12 weeks: Johnson

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain could "turn the tide" on coronavirus within 12...

Mar 20, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

ECB sees 'considerable decline' in euro area activity

[BERLIN] The president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the novel...

Mar 20, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

France reports 108 new coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: official

[PARIS] The coronavirus epidemic has killed 108 more people in France over the last 24 hours, bringing the total...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.