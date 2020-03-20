US: Stocks finish volatile session higher, Dow +1.0%

Wall Street stocks finished higher on Thursday following a volatile session as investors weighed massive government stimulus measures against some of the first data pointing to the sharp US economic slowdown.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished higher on Thursday following a volatile session as investors weighed massive government stimulus measures against some of the first data pointing to the sharp US economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.0 per cent to 20,087.40, after swinging more than 1,200 points during the day.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 per cent to 2,409.40, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.3 per cent to 7,150.58, as large technology companies led the market.

AFP