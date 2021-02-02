 US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 11:50 PM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street continued its rebound on Tuesday following a chaotic week that pitched individual investors against institutions, and despite a massive loss reported by ExxonMobil.

Analysts said talk of more emergency stimulus in the United States and optimism that Covid-19 vaccines will become widespread also added to the positive sentiment that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average shoot up more than 400 points.

About 30 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow gained 1.4 per cent to 30,632.76, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 1.3 per cent to 3,821.53.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.1 per cent to 13,556.23.

"There is good sponsorship in the early going and presumably a little fear of missing out on another upside," said Patrick O'Hare of Briefing.com.

GameStop, the stock at the centre of the battle between hedge funds and Reddit-driven individual investors, lost close to 50 per cent, bringing its two-day collapse to more than 65 per cent. AMC Entertainment, also caught up in the melee, lost 38 per cent.

GameStop's share price soared more than 400 per cent last week amid the coordinated moves by retail investors using trading platforms like Robinhood, which rattled markets and sent indices into the red.

But Mr O'Hare said "the market is back to buying the weakness, finding the strength to do so in the promise of ongoing policy support, the promise of ramped-up vaccination efforts and the presumption that the economy and corporate earnings are only going to get better as the year progresses."

AFP

