[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened solidly higher Tuesday, bouncing back from a lackluster session as major banks kicked off earnings season in the wake of economic hit from coronavirus shutdowns.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained 2.2 per cent to 23,898.71.

The broad-based S&P 500 also rose 2.2 per cent to 2,821.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.4 per cent to 8,386.65.

