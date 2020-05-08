You are here

US: Stocks open higher despite historic job losses

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 10:03 PM

Wall Street stocks gained in opening trading Friday, shrugging off April employment figures that showed an unprecedented spike in job losses and unemployment.
PHOTO: AFP

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,209.65, up 1.4 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.2 per cent to 2,914.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.9 per cent to 9,055.55.

The gains were the latest instance of markets looking at economic reports that are bad, but not significantly different than expected, and focusing on positive news, such as the gradual restart of economic activity in some parts of the US and Europe.

AFP

