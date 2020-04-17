You are here

US: Stocks open higher on hopes for faster economic rebound

Fri, Apr 17, 2020

Wall Street stocks opened higher Friday, boosted by news of positive preliminary testing for a coronavirus treatment and the release of broad White House guidelines for re-opening the US economy.
[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened higher Friday, boosted by news of positive preliminary testing for a coronavirus treatment and the release of broad White House guidelines for re-opening the US economy.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,088.14, up 2.3 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2 per cent to 2,854.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.3 per cent at 8,639.12.

