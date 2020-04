Wall Street stocks fell in early trading Friday after the government reported the US lost 701,000 jobs in March as businesses shuttered due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 21,294.62, down 0.6 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.5 per cent to 2,515.35, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.4 per cent to 7,457.90.

AFP