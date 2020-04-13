US: Stocks open lower ahead of key earnings, economic data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 per cent at 23,538.67.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks retreated in early trading Monday ahead of key earnings reports from banks and other companies that will highlight the implications of shutdowns imposed to counter the coronavirus.

A few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 per cent at 23,538.67.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.8 per cent to 2,769.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.5 per cent to 8,112.00.

AFP