You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks open lower ahead of key earnings, economic data

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 9:54 PM

file79o8og7bksm1028rkx9.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 per cent at 23,538.67.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks retreated in early trading Monday ahead of key earnings reports from banks and other companies that will highlight the implications of shutdowns imposed to counter the coronavirus.

A few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 per cent at 23,538.67.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.8 per cent to 2,769.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.5 per cent to 8,112.00.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 09:34 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia study warns Ramadan exodus would fuel coronavirus

[JAKARTA] Indonesian researchers have warned the government that plans to allow millions of people to leave for...

Apr 13, 2020 07:53 PM
Companies & Markets

TIH Ltd withdraws proposed final dividend for previous FY

TIH Limited is withdrawing its proposed final dividend of S$0.01 per share for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019...

Apr 13, 2020 07:01 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit extends closure of two malls in Indonesia amid virus outbreak

First Reit is keeping two of its malls in Indonesia closed for another two weeks - till April 28 - as the country...

Apr 13, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Apr 13, 2020 06:21 PM
Government & Economy

MOM issues new guidelines, warns of virus risk outside purpose-built dorms

FOREIGN workers who live outside purpose-built dormitory facilities are also vulnerable to the deadly novel...

UPDATED 11 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.