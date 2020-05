Wall Street stocks tumbled in early trading Monday, with airline shares taking a major hit after Warren Buffett said he liquidated his holdings in major US carriers.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,452.27, down 1.1 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.9 per cent to 2,804.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.7 per cent to 8,547.67.

AFP