US: Stocks open lower on Fed disappointment

US stocks fell at open on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session after the Federal Reserve's forecast of fewer interest rate increases in 2019 fell short of investors' hopes of a more dovish monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.54 points, or 0.43 per cent, at the open to 23,224.12.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.19 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 2,496.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.07 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 6,607.76 at the opening bell.

