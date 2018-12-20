You are here

US: Stocks open lower on Fed disappointment

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 10:44 PM

US stocks fell at open on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session after the Federal Reserve's forecast of fewer interest rate increases in 2019 fell short of investors' hopes of a more dovish monetary policy.
[NEW YORK] US stocks fell at open on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session after the Federal Reserve's forecast of fewer interest rate increases in 2019 fell short of investors' hopes of a more dovish monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.54 points, or 0.43 per cent, at the open to 23,224.12.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.19 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 2,496.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.07 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 6,607.76 at the opening bell.

