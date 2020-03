About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 3.5 per cent or around 800 points to 21,754.26.

[NEW YORK] After three straight sessions of gains, Wall Street opened sharply lower Friday amid a worsening economic outlook due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 3.2 per cent to 2,545.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.9 per cent to 7,572.60.

AFP