You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks push higher despite lackluster data

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 6:03 AM

AK_usstocks3_2703.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks shook off lackluster housing and consumer data Tuesday to close higher, with energy and pharmaceutical shares among the leaders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the session at 25,657.73, a gain of 0.55 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index each gained a little over 0.7 per cent, to settle at 2,818.46 and 7,691.52, respectively.

Economic data on consumer confidence and home construction released early in the day were weak, which briefly sent stock prices lower, but the trend did not hold.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Karl Haeling of LBBW said investors had been reassured by reports in recent days saying the growth fears are exaggerated, which may have prompted investors to come off the sidelines to buy equities following a rout late last week.

"It's just a little bit of a calming down after the panic attack Friday," he said.

Apple fell slipped more than 1 per cent after an International Trade Commission judge ruled the company violated a patent held by chipmaker Qualcomm and said recommended banning imports of some iPhone models. Qualcomm jumped 2.4 per cent.

Biogen rose nearly 6 per cent after announcing a US$5 billion share buyback.

Carnival sank 8.7 per cent on disappointment over the company's forecast for the upcoming quarter. The company said higher fuel prices and foreign exchange pressures led to it lowering its full-year profit projection.

Bed Bath & Beyond surged 22 per cent on reports that a group of activist investors are mobilising to try to replace the company's 12-person board.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

fact.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

bv_2x.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Braddell View's enbloc success may hinge on creative use of site

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Must Read

hyflyx.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux disputes Salim-Medco claims that PUB, Magtaa offtakers actions constitute events for pull out

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

Mar 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, SIA, ST Engineering, Metro, Sapphire Corp

BT_20190327_SOREAL_3734978.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

Real-estate players tapping proptech to boost customer experience

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening