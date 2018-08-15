You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks rise as Turkey worries ease

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 6:01 AM

329877886_0-3.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher Tuesday amid more positive sentiment about the Turkish currency crisis that depressed markets the last two sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.5 per cent to close at 25,299.92.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent to end at 2,839.96, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 per cent to 7,870.89.

Investors greeted a bounce in the Turkish lira after two straight sessions of weakness in the currency, alleviating immediate worries of financial contagion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Part of what happened today is people realized that the exposures outside of Turkey are probably not as big as we thought," said Chris Low of FTN Financial.

"I don't think we are entirely out of the woods yet because the Fed is still tightening and Turkey has not really taken any material steps to stabilise the lira," Mr Low added.

And he noted the main concern was the possibility of big losses by European banks and "There has been some reassurance on that."

The gains by the lira came even as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would boycott US electronic goods like the iPhone in retaliation for punitive sanctions from Washington, including raising duties on steel and aluminum imports.

Most of the Dow advanced, with Dow DuPont, McDonald's and Microsoft all winning more than one per cent. Walgreens Boots Alliance climbed 3.3 per cent.

Shares of Home Depot dipped 0.3 per cent as it raised its full-year forecast following better-than-expected earnings. That hardware retailer's net earnings jumped 31.2 per cent to US$3.5 billion.

Tesla Motors dropped 2.5 per cent after announcing that its board had appointed a special committee to formally consider chief executive Elon Musk's proposal to take the company private.

The company has continued to face questions over Mr Musk's comments on the initiative, including a claim that he had funding "secured" for a deal when he initially announced the idea on Twitter last week.

AFP

Editor's Choice

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

BT_20180815_AGNOBLE15_3531745.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
4 PayNow Corporate launched today
5 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

HONG_KONG-POLITICS-PROTEST-095735.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth loses momentum in July as trade war with US unfolds

file6udvopptct4cijw8ngr.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Joint edition of SBF and Business China forums this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening