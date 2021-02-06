 US: Stocks rise as weak jobs data seen boosting Biden plan, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks rise as weak jobs data seen boosting Biden plan

Sat, Feb 06, 2021 - 12:13 AM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks added to records early Friday on expectations that a lackluster US jobs report bolstered the odds of passage of President Joe Biden's economic relief package.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 per cent at 31,210.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 per cent to 3,888.95, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.3 per cent to 13,817.68.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records Thursday, rallying on diminished market volatility and improving coronavirus trends in the US.

The Labor Department said the US economy added only 49,000 jobs in January and downgraded the number of new jobs created in November and December.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Analysts said the disappointing figures boosted the prospects Congress will approve MR Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus package, which advanced on a party-line vote in the Senate early Friday but still faces several hurdles before being enacted.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 11:24 PM
Life & Culture

China's 'masculinity crisis', the boys are not all right

[HONG KONG] Government officials in China believe that boys are getting more effeminate and want to toughen them up...

Feb 5, 2021 11:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group wins two manufacturing and services contracts worth 390m yuan

ENVIRONMENTAL solutions company Sunpower Group said on Friday that it has won two manufacturing and services...

Feb 5, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

US annual trade gap grows to biggest since financial crisis

[WASHINGTON] The US last year posted its biggest annual trade deficit since 2008 as the global health crisis...

Feb 5, 2021 10:52 PM
Technology

AstraZeneca vaccine found to be protective against virus variant

[LONDON] The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford protected people against a new,...

Feb 5, 2021 10:33 PM
Government & Economy

US unemployment rate drops to 6.3% in January from 6.7%

[WASHINGTON] The US unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 per cent in January but the economy added only 49,000 jobs as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US unemployment rate drops to 6.3% in January from 6.7%

iFast Q4 net profit more than doubles to S$6.8 million on higher AUA

Frasers Property reports lower RevPAR in Q1 for hospitality portfolio

Myanmar's Suu Kyi in good health under house arrest: party

US Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's US$1.9t Covid aid package

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for