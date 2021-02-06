US: Stocks rise as weak jobs data seen boosting Biden plan

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks added to records early Friday on expectations that a lackluster US jobs report bolstered the odds of passage of President Joe Biden's economic relief package.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 per cent at 31,210.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 per cent to 3,888.95, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.3 per cent to 13,817.68.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records Thursday, rallying on diminished market volatility and improving coronavirus trends in the US.

The Labor Department said the US economy added only 49,000 jobs in January and downgraded the number of new jobs created in November and December.

Analysts said the disappointing figures boosted the prospects Congress will approve MR Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus package, which advanced on a party-line vote in the Senate early Friday but still faces several hurdles before being enacted.

