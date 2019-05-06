US stocks savouring 'Goldilocks' moment but risks loom: analysts

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
GOLDILOCKS is back and she's in a hurry. US stock indices will ride momentum to new records this week, as long as inflation data does not spoil the economic fairytale.
US stocks rose last week, continuing one of the strongest openings to a year on record, as a strong jobs report and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg