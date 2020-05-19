You are here

US: Stocks surge on Covid-19 vaccine progress, Dow ends +3.9%

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 6:20 AM

Wall Street stocks rocketed higher on Monday following positive news on the first clinical tests of a coronavirus vaccine, lifting shares of airlines, hotels and other beaten-down sectors.
[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rocketed higher on Monday following positive news on the first clinical tests of a coronavirus vaccine, lifting shares of airlines, hotels and other beaten-down sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average piled on more than 900 points, or 3.9 per cent, to 24,...

