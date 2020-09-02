US: Tech stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs at open

[NEW YORK] Technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs at the open on Wednesday, while the Dow inched closer to its pre-pandemic peak as data showed a moderate rise in US private payrolls last month.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.11 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 3,543.76 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 107.60 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 12,047.26 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.13 points, or 0.32 per cent, at the open to 28,736.79.

REUTERS