You are here
WALL STREET INSIGHT
US Treasury yields, Europe worries suggest another volatile week
US STOCKS fell slightly last week as fears about rising Treasury yields, a eurozone crisis and trade wars were revived.
The most striking development of the week was a surge in the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. At one stage last Friday, the yield topped 3.12 per cent, which was the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg