US: Wall St begins 2020 near record level on China stimulus, trade hopes

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 10:45 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.53 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 28,638.97.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks kicked off the first trading day of the year just below record levels on Thursday as fresh stimulus from Beijing to prop up its slowing economy added to the optimism over easing trade tensions and an improving global outlook.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.89 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 3,244.67. The Nasdaq Composite gained 66.86 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 9,039.46 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

