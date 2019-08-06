You are here

US: Wall St bounces back on tech boost after worst day of 2019

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 9:52 PM

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the battered technology stocks providing the biggest boost, as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan, a day after Wall Street's main indexes racked up their steepest one-day percentage fall of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.88 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 25,810.62.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.44 points, or 0.58per cent, at 2,861.18. The Nasdaq Composite gained 78.47 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 7,804.51 at the opening bell. 

