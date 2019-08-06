US: Wall St bounces back on tech boost after worst day of 2019

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the battered technology stocks providing the biggest boost, as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan, a day after Wall Street's main indexes racked up their steepest one-day percentage fall of the year.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the battered technology stocks providing the biggest boost, as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan, a day after Wall Street's main indexes racked up their steepest one-day percentage fall of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.88 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 25,810.62.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.44 points, or 0.58per cent, at 2,861.18. The Nasdaq Composite gained 78.47 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 7,804.51 at the opening bell.

REUTERS