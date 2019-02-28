You are here

US: Wall St dips at open as US-North Korea summit ends early

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 10:47 PM

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Thursday after a US-North Korea summit ended abruptly without a deal, but losses were limited as data showed the American economy slowed less than expected in the fourth quarter.
AFP

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.27 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 2,788.11. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.19 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 7,533.31 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.88 points, or 0 per cent, at the open to 25,984.28.

REUTERS

