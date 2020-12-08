You are here

US: Wall St dips at open on rising virus cases; eyes on stimulus deal

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 10:58 PM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as surging coronavirus cases threatened to hamper an economic revival, while investors awaited progress in ongoing negotiations for a fresh Covid-19 US relief package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.84 points, or 0.24 per cent, at the open to 29,997.95.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.91 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 3,683.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.77 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 12,503.17 at the opening bell.

