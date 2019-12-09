You are here

US: Wall St dips at open on weak Chinese data; tariff deadline looms

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 10:48 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.01 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 27,987.05.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, as weak data from China rekindled fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, while investors looked for any positive news on trade talks ahead of a tariff deadline later in the week.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.05 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 3,141.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.67 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 8,650.86 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

