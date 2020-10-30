You are here
US: Wall St drops as tech stocks slide, Covid cases up
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Friday triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.84 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 26,572.27.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.85 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 3,294.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.12 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 11,103.47 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
