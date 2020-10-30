You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St drops as tech stocks slide, Covid cases up

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 9:45 PM

AK_usdj_3010.jpg
Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Friday triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Friday triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.84 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 26,572.27.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.85 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 3,294.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.12 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 11,103.47 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 09:13 PM
Garage

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded ride-hail service operator licences to Grab, Gojek, TADA and...

UPDATED 42 min ago
Oct 30, 2020 09:00 PM
Banking & Finance

China's banks facing persistent bad loan pressures after Q3 earnings drop

[SHANGHAI] China's largest state-owned lenders will see bad loan pressures persist in coming quarters as some...

Oct 30, 2020 08:54 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer spending beats expectations in September

[WASHINGTON] US consumer spending increased more than expected in September, but a resurgence in Covid-19 cases...

Oct 30, 2020 08:34 PM
Government & Economy

Mahathir denies promoting violence with 'right to kill French' posts

[KUALA LUMPUR] Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday denied promoting violence by saying that...

Oct 30, 2020 08:31 PM
Government & Economy

US election a boon for bookmakers with bets at US$1b

[LONDON] The US presidential election is proving a boon for bookmakers, with estimates that more than US$1 billion...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 20% to US$536.6m; proposes special dividend for successful YKA listing

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for