US: Wall St eases from record levels at open after report dents trade optimism

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes eased from record highs at the open on Monday after a report stoked concerns that a US-China trade deal might not get through.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.67 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 27,993.22.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.55 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 3,117.91. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.66 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 8,529.16 at the opening bell.

REUTERS