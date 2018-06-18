You are here

US: Wall St falls as US-China trade spat intensifies

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 9:57 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell at the open on Monday as a trade dispute between the United States and China intensified following Beijing's retaliation to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.44 points, or 0.83 per cent, at the open to 24,882.04. The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.55 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 2,761.11. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.82 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 7,692.55 at the opening bell.

