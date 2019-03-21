US: Wall St falls at open after Fed's abrupt dovish turn

US stocks opened lower on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve abandoned any interest rate hikes this year and flagged an expected slowdown in the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.23 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 25,688.44.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.51 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 2,819.72. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.54 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 7,705.43 at the opening bell.

REUTERS