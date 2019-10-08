You are here

US: Wall St falls at open as trade worries mount

Tue, Oct 08, 2019 - 10:00 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, as a report the Trump administration was moving ahead with discussions around possible curbs on capital flows into China stirred up fresh worries over the outcome of high-level trade talks later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.43 points, or 0.76 per cent, at the open to 26,276.59.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.39 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 2,920.40. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.02 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 7,898.27 at the opening bell. 

