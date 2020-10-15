You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St falls on stalling economic rebound, stimulus impasse

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 10:00 PM

rk_NYSE_151020.jpg
US stocks opened lower on Thursday as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a stalling economic recovery, a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a stalling economic recovery, a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 190.60 points, or 0.67 per cent, at the open to 28,323.40.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 34.95 points, or 1.00 per cent, at 3,453.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 208.85 points, or 1.77 per cent, to 11,559.88 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 10:26 PM
Banking & Finance

BOJ may set cap on issuance, holdings if it issues digital yen

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan may set a limit on the amount of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) it issues or...

Oct 15, 2020 10:22 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly increase

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, which could...

Oct 15, 2020 10:11 PM
Transport

Malaysia's Firefly to start jet flights in Q1 next year

[KUALA LUMPUR] Firefly Airlines will start flying jet planes in the first quarter of next year, its parent Malaysia...

Oct 15, 2020 09:58 PM
Government & Economy

Anwar summoned by police over list of backers for PM bid

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian police have summoned opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to assist investigations into a viral...

Oct 15, 2020 09:12 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy media tycoon's office

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong police raided a private office of pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai on Thursday as part of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Keppel DC Reit to join STI on Monday

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for