US: Wall St falls on stalling economic rebound, stimulus impasse

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a stalling economic recovery, a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 190.60 points, or 0.67 per cent, at the open to 28,323.40.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 34.95 points, or 1.00 per cent, at 3,453.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 208.85 points, or 1.77 per cent, to 11,559.88 at the opening bell.

REUTERS