You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St gains at open after upbeat economic data

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 9:43 PM

tl-wallst-r-250920.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat data raised hopes that a domestic economic rebound was on track, while investors remained cautious after a heated presidential debate pointed to a tough election race ahead.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.98 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 27,514.64.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.74 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 3,341.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.65 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 11,092.90 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 09:55 PM
Energy & Commodities

Total to increase investments in renewable energy production

[PARIS] France's Total on Wednesday said it would hike its annual investments in renewable energy and electricity by...

Sep 30, 2020 09:52 PM
Technology

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram...

Sep 30, 2020 09:49 PM
Transport

Travel slump threatens 46 million jobs, aviation group says

[PARIS] The impact of the coronavirus on travel may cost as many as 46 million jobs globally, according to...

Sep 30, 2020 09:40 PM
Government & Economy

US economy contracts at 31.4% in Q2

[WASHINGTON] The US economy suffered its sharpest contraction in at least 73 years in the second quarter because of...

Sep 30, 2020 09:33 PM
Government & Economy

US firms added 749,000 jobs in September

[WASHINGTON] US companies added 749,000 jobs in September, a private report showed, indicating the labour market's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

Singapore's Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.