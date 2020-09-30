US: Wall St gains at open after upbeat economic data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat data raised hopes that a domestic economic rebound was on track, while investors remained cautious after a heated presidential debate pointed to a tough election race ahead.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.98 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 27,514.64.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.74 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 3,341.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.65 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 11,092.90 at the opening bell.

