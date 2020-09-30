You are here
US: Wall St gains at open after upbeat economic data
[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat data raised hopes that a domestic economic rebound was on track, while investors remained cautious after a heated presidential debate pointed to a tough election race ahead.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.98 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 27,514.64.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.74 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 3,341.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.65 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 11,092.90 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes