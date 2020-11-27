You are here

US: Wall St gains on recovery hopes after Thanksgiving holiday

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 10:41 PM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.86 points, or 0.13per cent, at the open to 29,911.33.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.90 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 3,638.55, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 64.78 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 12,159.18.

REUTERS

Stay up to date with The Business Times for