US: Wall St hits record high on trade optimism, FAANG rally

Monitors display stock market information outside of Morgan Stanley global headquarters in New York.

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes hit record highs at the open on Thursday after the United States and Iran pulled back from new military action, while firming optimism about a US-China trade deal added to the upbeat mood.

The biggest boost to the main indices were the FAANG group of stocks - Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet's Google - after bullish brokerage comments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.88 points, or 0.37 per cent, at the open to 28,851.97. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.98 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 3,266.03. The Nasdaq Composite gained 73.03 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 9,202.27 at the opening bell.

REUTERS