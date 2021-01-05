You are here

US: Wall St inches lower with focus on Georgia elections

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 10:45 PM

AK_usstocks_0501.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgia's Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.64 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 30,204.25.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.63 points, or 0.0 per cent, at 3,698.02, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.80 points, or 0.26, to 12,665.65 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

