US: Wall St jumps as oil recovers, coronavirus-lockdown eases

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 9:46 PM

doc7afyj8j5b8xc3ktq2no_doc7a8cuzdhc9vmiojq9s1.jpg
Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive economic activity.
PHOTO: AFP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209.12 points, or 0.88 per cent, at the open to 23,958.88.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.14 points, or 0.92 per cent, at 2,868.88. The Nasdaq Composite gained 98.94 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 8,809.66 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

