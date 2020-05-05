You are here
US: Wall St jumps as oil recovers, coronavirus-lockdown eases
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive economic activity.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209.12 points, or 0.88 per cent, at the open to 23,958.88.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.14 points, or 0.92 per cent, at 2,868.88. The Nasdaq Composite gained 98.94 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 8,809.66 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
