You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St jumps at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 9:46 PM

doc7a1kkjiwo6qvsermnkb_doc79ux84vsi36r14jd88c.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 857.45 points, or 3.78 per cent, at the open to 23,537.44.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in US hot spots raised hopes that sweeping lockdown measures were working.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 857.45 points, or 3.78 per cent, at the open to 23,537.44.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 74.97 points, or 2.81 per cent, at 2,738.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 216.75 points, or 2.74 per cent, to 8,129.99 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 09:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang's executive chairman steps down, CEO and son takes over

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding's executive chairman Ren Yuanlin has stepped down and made way for his son and company...

Apr 7, 2020 08:12 PM
Government & Economy

EU to agree to virus bailout but not 'coronabonds'

[BRUSSELS] EU finance ministers hope to agree a coronavirus economic rescue package for the worst-hit member states...

Apr 7, 2020 07:31 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH's H1 net profit down 9.3%, management warns of further disruption due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) reported a 9.3 per cent fall in net profit to S$77.6 million for the half-year ended...

Apr 7, 2020 07:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Fu Yu to continue Singapore operations during circuit-breaker period

PRECISION plastic components maker Fu Yu Corporation will continue its Singapore operations during the circuit-...

Apr 7, 2020 07:09 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand announces 1.9t baht plan to mitigate coronavirus impact

[BANGKOK] Thailand's cabinet approved a package of economic measures worth 1.9 trillion baht (S$82.6 billion) on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.