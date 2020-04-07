US: Wall St jumps at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 857.45 points, or 3.78 per cent, at the open to 23,537.44.

[NEW YORK] US stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in US hot spots raised hopes that sweeping lockdown measures were working.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 74.97 points, or 2.81 per cent, at 2,738.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 216.75 points, or 2.74 per cent, to 8,129.99 at the opening bell.

REUTERS