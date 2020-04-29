You are here

US: Wall St jumps on hopes of potential coronavirus drug

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 9:53 PM

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences gave an encouraging update on a potential Covid-19 treatment, while upbeat earnings reports from Boeing and Google-parent Alphabet added to the sentiment.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences gave an encouraging update on a potential Covid-19 treatment, while upbeat earnings reports from Boeing and Google-parent Alphabet added to the sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 388.82 points, or 1.61 per cent, at the open to 24,490.37. The S&P 500 was up 59.47 points, or 2.08 per cent, at 2,922.86. The Nasdaq Composite gained 194.97 points, or 2.27 per cent, to 8,802.70 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

