US: Wall St opens at record high on fiscal aid relief, vaccine optimism

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will speed up a vaccine-led recovery in the economy boosted sentiment in the final days of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.1 points, or 0.29 per cent, at the open to 30,492.07. The S&P 500 rose 14.7 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 3750.01, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 66.0 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 12,965.388 at the opening bell.

REUTERS