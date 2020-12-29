You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens at record high on fiscal aid relief, vaccine optimism

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 10:45 PM

AK_usstocks_2912.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will speed up a vaccine-led recovery in the economy boosted sentiment in the final days of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.1 points, or 0.29 per cent, at the open to 30,492.07. The S&P 500 rose 14.7 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 3750.01, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 66.0 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 12,965.388 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 10:54 PM
Government & Economy

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

[ZAGREB] A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia on Tuesday, according to the US Geological...

Dec 29, 2020 10:24 PM
Government & Economy

Philippine government seeks another US$11b funding support from central bank

[MANILA] The Philippine government has sought another US$11.24 billion in financial support from the central bank,...

Dec 29, 2020 08:54 PM
Life & Culture

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

[PARIS] French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, whose futuristic space-inspired looks upended catwalk styles in the...

Dec 29, 2020 08:13 PM
Companies & Markets

EHT rejects Lendco's allegations of false disclosures and bad faith conduct

EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) has rejected allegations by a lender, Lodging USA Lendco, and its affiliated entity...

Dec 29, 2020 08:04 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong teen jailed for insulting China flag

[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong teenager was ordered to spend to four months in prison on Tuesday for insulting China's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Value stocks shine amid recent market rebound: SGX

Aviation sector to receive more state support

Ryanair restricts voting rights of non-EU shareholders in Brexit move

Hyflux now has just S$21.5 million in cash: source

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for