You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat after banks report mixed results

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 9:58 PM

file70zb8gackut1a78s8m2.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.18 points, or 0.00 per cent, at the open to 24,926.07.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks were flat on Friday, as gains in technology stocks offset losses in banks, as the three big Wall Street banks kicked off what is expected to be a strong corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.18 points, or 0.00 per cent, at the open to 24,926.07.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.36 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 2,796.93. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.71 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 7,827.62 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Koufu prices IPO at S$0.63 a share to raise S$70.5m
5 COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-skyline-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore flash Q2 GDP growth misses forecasts at 3.8% but economists stick to full-year estimates

nz-skyline-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH to take 31% stake in Fortis, bid for another 26%; could spend 73.5b rupees and up

doc70zmz2ef4m017rmlm54m_doc6vzy68wpy8x1n1o3k9r9.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Startups

GoGoVan raises US$250m in first phase of new funding round

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening