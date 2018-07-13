US: Wall St opens flat after banks report mixed results

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.18 points, or 0.00 per cent, at the open to 24,926.07.

[NEW YORK] US stocks were flat on Friday, as gains in technology stocks offset losses in banks, as the three big Wall Street banks kicked off what is expected to be a strong corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.18 points, or 0.00 per cent, at the open to 24,926.07.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.36 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 2,796.93. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.71 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 7,827.62 at the opening bell.

REUTERS