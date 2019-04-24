US: Wall St opens flat after mixed earnings from industrials

US stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after a record-setting rally in the previous session, weighed down by mixed results from industrial bellwethers Boeing and Caterpillar.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after a record-setting rally in the previous session, weighed down by mixed results from industrial bellwethers Boeing and Caterpillar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.83 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 26,652.56. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.32 points, or 0.01%, at 2,934.00. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.06 points, or 0.03%, to 8,122.88 at the opening bell.

REUTERS