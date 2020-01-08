US: Wall St opens flat as Boeing drags, Middle East tension eases

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.54 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 28,556.14.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street made a tepid open on Wednesday as losses in Boeing and Walgreen Boots offset relief from Iranian signals that overnight missile strikes "concluded" its retaliation to the US killing of Qassem Soleimani.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.54 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 28,556.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.41 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 3,238.59. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.55 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 9,068.03 at the opening bell.

REUTERS