US: Wall St opens flat as investors await Fed outlook

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes were little changed at the open on Wednesday as investors cautiously waited for more clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook for the year, while trade worries still lingered.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.23 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,831.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.99 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 7,721.95 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.59 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 25,867.79.

